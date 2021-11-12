Samsung’s Jong-Hee (JH) Han to deliver pre-show CES 2022 Keynote

Samsung has announced that Jong-Hee (JH) Han, who is President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics will deliver a pre-show keynote at CES 2022.

The keynote address with Jong-Hee (JH) Han will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 6:30 PM in the Venetian’s Palazzo Ballroom in Las Vegas, NV.

Samsung’s keynote for CES 2022 will present the company’s vision for ‘Age of Togetherness’, meaning that technology needs to exist together with people and for the planet. The keynote is a call to action to mitigate climate change and the company will show how everyone can do their part in building a sustainable planet. It will also present how customized and connected experiences will enrich people’s lives. The pre-show keynote will set the stage for CES 2022 as it convenes the tech industry, both in person and digitally.

“Since early 2020, people have changed how they live, work and play,” said Gary Shapiro, President and CEO, CTA. “Technology is solving people’s problems and connecting us to each other. More, innovation has accelerated. Samsung is an incredibly innovative company and we look forward to hearing Mr. Han’s vision of a greener world reimagined through technology.”

