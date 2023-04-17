Samsung’s 2023 Neo QLED TVs get ‘Reducing CO2’ Certification

Samsung has announced that six models in its 2023 Neo QLED TVs range have received the “Reducing CO2” certification from the Carbon Trust. This certification is given to a product when its carbon footprint is reduced each year and Samsung has managed to achieve this will its latest smartphone TVs.

“It’s rewarding to see Samsung’s sustainability mission recognized by a trusted organization, as we remain committed to creating products with the future of our planet top of mind,” said Seokwoo Yong, Executive Vice President and Deputy Head of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “As the world’s largest TV manufacturer, we recognize our responsibility to lead by example and will continue to leverage technology to drive positive change.”

The Carbon Trust is a global climate consultancy founded by the UK government with the mission to respond to climate change and reduce greenhouse gases (GHGs). The organization calculates its carbon footprint certification by evaluating the amount of GHG generated1 throughout the entire product lifecycle, ranging from production to disposal, based on internationally recognized standards. Notably, the label does not take CO2 offsets into consideration.

You can find out more information about the new Samsung 2023 Neo QLED TVs over at Samsung’s website at the link below, there are a number of different models in the range.

