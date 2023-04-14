Samsung Galaxy x MSFTSrep Eco-conscious Collection unveiled

Samsung has unveiled a new range of accessories, the Samsung Galaxy x MSFTSrep Eco-conscious Collection and these are designed for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip4, Buds2 Pro, and Galaxy Watch bands.

The new Samsung Galaxy Eco-conscious Collection is a collaboration between Samsung and JADEN and prices for these new accessories start at $29.99.

MSFTSrep is more than just a clothing company. It aims to spark movement around the love of fashion and individuality, social equality and protecting the environment – a concept that unites so many. In fact, a recent study by NielsenIQ found that 78 percent of US consumers say that a sustainable lifestyle is important to them.

You can find out more information about the new Samsung Galaxy x MSFTSrep Eco-conscious Collection over at Samsung’s website at the link below, the new accessories are now available to order.

Source Samsung





