New Samsung Pro Plus memory cards launched

Samsung has announced the launch of its new Samsung Pro Plus memory cards, the new cars are designed to be faster than the previous cards. This gives users the ability to download and edit content faster as the cars come with an improved read and write speeds.

The new cards come in a range of sizes up to 512GB and they feature read speeds of uo to 180 MB/s and write speeds of up to £130 MB/s, you can find out more information below.

Samsung Electronics America, the leader in advanced memory technology, today unveiled upgrades to its PRO Plus memory cards, designed for professional and enthusiast photographers, videographers, and content creators. The Samsung PRO Plus microSD and full-size SD cards boast increased read and write speeds of up to 180 MB/s and 130 MB/s, a 12 percent and 8 percent increase, respectively, over their predecessors.

Optimized for professional use, the new PRO Plus microSD and SD cards allow users to seamlessly capture 4K ultra-high definition (UHD) and Full HD (FHD) videos and photos. The cards also support a video speed class rating of V30, enabling professionals to quickly move large video files while editing.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Pro Plus memory cards at the link below, the cards are available in both microSD and SD card formats, pricing starts at just $12.99.

Source Samsung





