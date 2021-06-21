Samsung’s 2021 Odyssey monitor range gets official

The 2021 Samsung Odyssey monitor line up has been unveiled, the range includes various monitors with display which measure between 24 inches and 28 inches.

The new Samsung monitor range is designed for gaming and they are being made available globally from today.

The first model in the range is the Odyssey G3 which is available with two display sizes, 24 inches and 27 inches.

The next model is the Odyssey G5 which comes with a 27 inch display and a QHD resolution and the final model is the Odyssey G7 which has a 28 inch display with a 4K resolution.

Following the curved gaming monitor launch in 2020, Samsung now offers a variety of Odyssey monitors in flat-screen design, ranging from 24 to 28 inches. The new lineup delivers hyper-real picture quality, a higher response level, tailored ergonomics and intuitive usability. Together with these latest features, gaming enthusiasts can enjoy real-world colors, pinpoint accuracy and sharp response speeds for their PC and console gaming entertainment devices.

As gaming industry continues to thrive worldwide, Samsung Odyssey has quickly become the number one choice among gamers seeking incredible picture quality and high performance, all in one package. The expanded lineup now ensures gamers can choose a monitor that can accommodate their exact preferences and play needs.

You can find out more details about all of the new Samsung Odyssey monitors over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals