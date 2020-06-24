Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor launched globally

Samsung is launching its new Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor globally, the monitor features a 49 inch curved display with a dual QHD resolution of 5120 x 1440 pixels and a 32:9 aspect ratio. The monitor was unveiled at CES back in January.

The Samsung Odyssey G9 comes with HDR10+ and it has a rapid 1ms response time and a 240Hz refresh rate.

“Following our recent announcement of the Odyssey G7 curved gaming monitor, the G9 now joins the portfolio as the first dual QHD gaming monitor with 1000R curvature. This further solidifies Samsung’s leadership in the global gaming monitor market, with innovation happening at an unprecedented rate,” said Hyesung Ha, Senior Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “Samsung’s Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor takes immersive gaming to the next level, giving any gamer the upper hand.”

