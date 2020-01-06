Samsung Odyssey G9 gaming monitor has a 49 inch curved display

Samsung has announced its new range of Odyssey gaming monitors at CES, the range include the new Samsung Odyssey G9 which comes with a 49 inch curved display.

Also in the range are a 32 inch and a 27 inch Odyssey G7 which are designed for gaming and feature QLED displays.

The G9 is the world’s first Dual Quad High-Definition (DQHD; 5120×1440 resolution) gaming monitor to feature a rapid, 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 32:9 aspect ratio, a deep and immersive 1000R curvature, and a peak brightness of 1000 cd/m2. The monitor features Quantum dot technology combined with a HDR1000 VA panel to produce lifelike colours in vivid detail. The combination of quick response time and refresh rate along with industry-leading 1000R curve eliminates distractions and lag time, creating ultra-smooth screen transitions for critical gaming moments where a split second could mean the difference between winning and losing.

You can find out more information about the new Samsung Odyssey G9 and G7 range of gaming monitors over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals