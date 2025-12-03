Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold vs Huawei Mate XT: Battle of the 10-Inch Phones

The Samsung Galaxy Z Tri-Fold and Huawei Mate XT 2025 are two of the most advanced tri-folding smartphones available today. These devices showcase the latest in foldable technology, each offering unique features designed to cater to different user preferences. Samsung focuses on durability, performance, and practicality, while Huawei emphasizes innovative design, immersive displays, and advanced photography. This detailed comparison will help you evaluate their strengths and decide which device suits your needs. The video below from Techtics gives us more details about how the two handsets compare.

Design and Build Quality

The design and build quality of a foldable smartphone are critical factors, as they directly impact usability and durability. Both Samsung and Huawei take distinct approaches to their trifolding designs:

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold: Engineered for durability, this device features a dual inward folding mechanism that protects the inner display from scratches and damage. Its titanium frame and reinforced hinge provide exceptional structural integrity, making sure it withstands daily wear and tear. Additionally, the design minimizes creases, offering a smoother and more consistent display experience over time.

Huawei Mate XT 2025: Adopts an outfolding display that creates a seamless, edge-to-edge screen when folded. This design is visually stunning and futuristic but leaves the display exposed to potential scratches and impacts. The hybrid fold system prioritizes aesthetics, making it an appealing choice for users who value sleek and innovative designs over ruggedness.

If your priority is durability and practicality, the Samsung Galaxy Z Tri Fold is the better option. However, if you prefer a bold and visually striking design, the Huawei Mate XT 2025 stands out.

Display Innovation

The display is the centerpiece of any foldable smartphone, and both models excel in delivering innovative screen technologies tailored to different user needs:

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold: Features a dual-display setup with an external cover screen and a larger main tablet display. Both screens are bright, responsive, and optimized for multitasking and media consumption. While reliable, the display lacks the multi-mode versatility offered by Huawei’s device.

Huawei Mate XT 2025: Uses a Z-style hinge that supports three distinct modes: smartphone, mini tablet, and full tablet. Its 10-bit color display delivers exceptional color accuracy and reduces eye strain, making it ideal for creative professionals and users who enjoy immersive viewing experiences.

For users seeking versatility and superior visual quality, Huawei’s display innovation offers a clear advantage. On the other hand, Samsung provides a more traditional yet dependable display experience.

Performance and Software

Performance and software play a significant role in determining how well a device handles multitasking, gaming, and everyday tasks. Both smartphones are equipped with powerful hardware and unique software ecosystems:

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold: Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, this device delivers smooth and efficient performance for demanding applications. Samsung’s One UI, built on Android, integrates seamlessly with Google services, offering a familiar and user-friendly experience. This makes it an excellent choice for users who rely heavily on Google’s ecosystem.

Huawei Mate XT 2025: Runs on Harmony OS, a feature-rich operating system specifically designed for foldable devices. It excels in multitasking and offers innovative features like split-screen functionality and app continuity. However, the absence of Google services may be a limitation for some users. For those less reliant on Google, Harmony OS provides a polished and efficient alternative.

Samsung’s combination of hardware and software is ideal for users who prioritize compatibility with Google services. Meanwhile, Huawei caters to those seeking a unique operating system with advanced multitasking capabilities.

Battery Life and Charging

Battery performance is a critical consideration for foldable devices, as their larger displays often consume more power. Both models offer competitive battery life and charging options:

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold: Equipped with a 5,600 mAh battery, this device provides reliable all-day usage. While its charging speeds are competitive, they are not the fastest in the market.

Huawei Mate XT 2025: Matches Samsung in battery capacity but surpasses it with faster wired and wireless charging options. This makes it a more convenient choice for users who prioritize quick recharging.

If fast charging is a priority, the Huawei Mate XT 2025 takes the lead. However, both devices offer sufficient battery life to meet the demands of daily use.

Camera Capabilities

For photography enthusiasts, the camera capabilities of these devices are a key consideration. Both smartphones offer advanced camera systems, but their strengths cater to different preferences:

Samsung Galaxy Z Tri old: Features a 200 MP main sensor capable of capturing highly detailed images and recording 8K video. Its advanced stabilization ensures smooth video footage, making it an excellent choice for videographers and content creators.

Huawei Mate XT 2025: Equipped with a 50 MP variable aperture camera optimized for low-light photography and zoom. Its computational photography excels in producing vibrant and detailed still images, making it a strong option for photography enthusiasts.

Choose the Samsung Galaxy Z Tri Fold if you prioritize high-resolution video and versatile camera performance. Opt for the Huawei Mate XT 2025 if still photography and low-light capabilities are your focus.

Making the Right Choice

The decision between the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold and Huawei Mate XT 2025 ultimately depends on your individual needs and priorities:

Choose the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold if you value durability, practicality, and seamless integration with Google services.

Choose Huawei Mate XT 2025 if you're drawn to innovative design, immersive displays, advanced photography, and can work without Google services.

Both devices represent the pinnacle of trifolding smartphone technology, offering unique features tailored to distinct user preferences. By carefully considering your priorities, you can select the device that best aligns with your lifestyle and enhances your daily experience.

Source & Image Credit: Techtics



