Samsung unveils 2021 Neo QLED, Micro LED and Lifestyle TVs

Samsung has unveiled its new 2021 TV range and this includes some new Neo QLED, MICRO LED and Lifestyle TV.

Samsung have asaid that their latest TVs are designed to be more sustainable, energy efficient and they had also tried to reduce their carbon footprint.

Samsung Electronics unveiled today its 2021 portfolio of Neo QLED, MICRO LED and Lifestyle TV displays during its first-ever virtual First Look event ahead of CES 2021. The new line underscores Samsung’s commitment to accessibility, sustainability, and innovation with new advancements that help redefine the role of television in consumer homes.

“During the past year, we have witnessed the pivotal role technology played in helping us carry on with our lives and stay connected with each other,” said JH Han, President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “Our commitment to an inclusive and sustainable future goes hand-in-hand with our relentless pursuit for innovation to meet consumers’ ever-changing needs – from reducing the carbon footprint of our products, to providing a suite of accessibility features, to offering an unparalleled viewing experience that fits each user’s lifestyle.”

