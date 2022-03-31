Samsung Unbox & Discover event video released

Yesterday Samsung showed off its latest Neo QLED 8K TVs and other devices at an online event called Unbox and Discover, now Samsung has released a video of the event.

The video below of the Unbox & Discover event gives us a look at the latest 8K TVs and some other new devices.

At its Unbox & Discover event on March 30, Samsung Electronics unveiled all its latest visual display innovations, including the all-new 2022 Neo QLED 8K, and introduced how its vision for new product development is centered on enhancing user experience.

In his opening speech, Jong-Hee (JH) Han, Vice Chairman, CEO and Head of Samsung Electronics’ Device eXperience (DX) Division, emphasized that screens such as TVs are set to transform from something to be watched into something that brings more value to users’ daily lives, redefining the future role of screens under the vision of “Screens Everywhere, Screens for All.”

For those who weren’t able to tune in, or perhaps are just looking for a recap on all the announcements from the latest Unbox & Discover livestream, Samsung Newsroom is sharing all the highlights from the event, including Samsung’s unwavering efforts to shape a more sustainable future along with its very latest products.

You can find out more details about all of the devices shown off at the Samsung Unbox & Discover event at the link below.

