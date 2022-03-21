Samsung holding Unbox & Discover 2022 event March 30th

Samsung has announced that it is holding an Unbox & Discover 2022 event on the 30th or March 2022, the event will be live-streamed on Samsung’s website.

The Unbox & Discover 2022 event will take place at 11 p.m. KST on the 30th of March 2022 and Samsung will be unveiling more details about its NEO QLED 8K TV range at the event.

Thanks to the range of innovative devices all around us, our lives are changing by the day. Understanding that their products play a key role in this evolution, Samsung Electronics is always working to develop products that are not only of the highest quality and performance, but that can also make users’ lives better.



On March 30, Samsung is set to unveil how its vision for its latest Neo QLED 8K is set to redefine the role of the screen and bring unrivaled usability to their users’ daily lives by providing utmost convenience and seamless connectivity.



Be sure to tune in to Samsung Newsroom or Samsung.com on March 30 at 11 p.m. KST to hear more about the future of the screen experience in 2022.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Unbox & Discover 2022 event over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung

