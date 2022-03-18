Samsung Galaxy A53 5G shown off on video

Yesterday the new Samsung Galaxy A53 5G smartphone was made official along with the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G.

Now we get to find out more information about the new 2022 Galaxy A53 5G smartphone in a new video from Tech Spurt.

Whether creating content or sharing it with friends, Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A33 5G offer an advanced, next-level camera experience, packed with many of the powerful and fun features from the Galaxy S series. Galaxy A53 5G’s quad-camera system features a 64MP OIS Camera with VDIS technology that takes crisp and steady shots every time. Meanwhile, a high-resolution 32MP front camera delivers great selfies and clear video call experiences.

Fuelled by a brand new 5nm processor, the new Galaxy A series’ innovative AI-powered camera makes every image look awesome – even in low lighting. Improved Night mode automatically synthesises up to 12 images at once, so night photos look bright, with less noise. And when shooting video in low-light environments, the Galaxy A series’ framerate is automatically adjusted to create bright, clear videos.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and the Galaxy A33 5G smartphones over at Samsung’s website, both handsets are now available to order from Samsung.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt

