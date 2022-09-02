Samsung TV Plus gets rebranded

Samsung has announced that it is giving its Samsung TV Plus a new look and logo, this is the company’s free ad-supported video-on-demand service. It is also bringing a range of new content to the platform as well.

The Samsung TV comes with a new logo which can be seen on Samsung’s website and the service is available in 24 countries around the world.

Samsung launched Samsung TV Plus as a free streaming TV and video service in 2015, and as of August 2022, users from 24 countries can easily access connected TV and enjoy a wide range of content including news, sports, entertainment and more.

Since April 2021, the service has been available on Samsung mobile devices and Smart monitors, as well as on the company’s TV lineup. Now, select Family Hub refrigerators can also be connected to Samsung TV Plus1 in the U.S. and Korea.

According to internal research, Samsung TV Plus ranks third among the over-the-top (OTT) apps used by owners of Samsung Smart TVs. In the last 12 months, Samsung TV Plus has seen a nearly twofold growth in consumer viewing, including nearly 3 billion hours streamed,2 by highly engaged users worldwide.

Amidst this global growth, Samsung is opening up a new era for its free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) and video-on-demand service, with Samsung TV Plus now reaching 24 countries and 465 million devices globally across the company’s TV, smart monitors, mobile and Family Hub refrigerator lineups.

