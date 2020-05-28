Samsung to supply 80 percent of iPhone 12 OLED displays

Apple will launch four new iPhone 12 models this year, all four handsets will come with OLED displays and it looks like Samsung will be the major supplier of this years iPhone displays.

According to a recent report, Samsung will supply around 80 percent of the OLED displays for this years new iPhones, this pf course excludes the iPhone SE already announced.

The remaining 20 percent of the iPhone displays will be supplies by LG display and China’s BOE, BOE has been added to the supply chain this year.

The four models we are expecting to see is a 5.4 inch and 6.1 inch iPhone 12 and a 6.1 inch and 6.7 inch 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max iPhones.

All four handsets will come with a new Apple A14 Bionic processor and iOS 14, we re also expecting the top models to come with four cameras and possibly a LiDAR scanner like the iPad Pro.

Source Sammobile

