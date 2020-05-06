2020 iPhone SE teardown (Video)

We recently saw a durability test video of the new iPhone SE and now we have another new video from JerryRigEverything.

In this new video featuring Apple’s new budget friendly iPhone we get to see what is inside the device ion a new teardown video.

As we can see from the video the design of the new iPhone SE is the same as the iPhone 8, although the new iPhone does have a number of upgrades.

The new iPhone SE comes with a 4.7 inch display that has a resolution of 1334 x 750,plus an Apple A13 Bionic processor and 3GB of RAM, there is a choice of three storage options, 64GB, 128GB and 256GB.

The handset comes with two cameras, on the back of the device there is a 12 megapixel camera for photos and videos on the front there is a 7 megapixel camera for Selfies. The device is Apple’s most affordable iPhone with a retail price of $399.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything

