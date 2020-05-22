Samsung The Terrace TV is designed for outside

Samsung is launching a new smart TV which is designed for outside, the device is called The Terrace and it comes in a choice of 55 inch, 65 inch and 75 inc models.

The Terrace comes with an Ip55 rating and it is a 4K QLED TV, Samsung is also launching a soundbar to go along with this outdoors TV.

Today, new lifestyle habits and trends are evolving faster than ever before. Consumers are using screens to work from home, exercise using online platform, stay in touch with loved ones, and engage with many other activities. Screen should also be evolving in line with these lifestyle changes,” said Jonghee Han, President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “With the introduction of The Terrace, we are thrilled to transcend the connected living room experience to the outdoors by delivering on engineering feats and content experiences that only Samsung can achieve.”

You can find out more details about the new Samsung The Terrace TV over at Samsung at the link below.

