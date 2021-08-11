Samsung The Premiere projector launched in India

The Samsung The Premiere projector launched last year and now Samsung is launching the device in India, both models will be available in the country.

The models include the Samsung LSP7T and LSP9T and pricing starts at INR 3,29,900 for the LSP7T and INR 6,29,900 for the LSP9T model.

Immersion is the name of the game when it comes to the remarkable picture quality offered by The Premiere. Equipped with cutting-edge Triple Laser2 technology, The Premiere delivers outstanding picture quality and brightness, providing the user with an effective in-home cinema viewing experience. In addition to supporting 4K picture resolution, The Premiere is the world’s first HDR10+ certified projector.

As far as color, The Premiere’s RGB Triple Laser uses the foundational elements of color – red (R), green (G), and blue (B), to deliver true, vibrant tones. The projector also covers 106% of BT.2020, a standard that measures how much color can be represented and establishes the widest display color gamut (147% of the DCI-P3 color gamut). With a ground-breaking contrast range that tops out at 2,800 ANSI lumens of brightness, now users can experience vivid light and dark scenes on a screen of up to 130 inches in size, all in the comfort of their own homes.

You can find out more details about about the new Samsung The Premiere 4K projectors over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung, Sammobile

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals