Samsung The Freestyle projector shown off on video

Earlier today we heard about the new Samsung The Freestyle projector and now we get to have a look at the device in a new promo video from Samsung.

The video below gives us a look at The Freestyle and some of its features, it certainly looks like an interesting device.

The Freestyle offers Smart TV features available on Samsung Smart TVs, with built-in streaming services and mirroring and casting features compatible with both Android and iOS mobile devices. It is the industry’s first portable projector that is certified by global major OTT partners, providing customers with the best content viewing experience. It is also the first projector to include far-field voice control, allowing users to choose their favorite voice assistants when using the device hands-free.

When it’s not used as a projector to stream content, The Freestyle also provides mood lighting effect thanks to its ambient mode and translucent lens cap. The Freestyle is also a smart speaker, analyzing the music to pair visual effects that can be projected on the wall, floors and anywhere else.

You can find out more information about the Samsung The Freestyle projector over at Samsung’s website at the link below, as yet there are no details on how much it will retail for.

