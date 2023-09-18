Samsung The Frame gets art from the Metropolitan Museum of Art

Samsung has announced a new collaboration with the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art to bring a wide range of new artwork to its Samsung The Frame TVs, and this artwork will be available in the Samsung Art Store.

Samsung Art Store users can choose from 38 pieces across a wide range of The Met’s storied curatorial departments, including the American Wing, Asian Art, Egyptian Art, European Paintings, Islamic Art and more. The offering features high-resolution digital reproductions of esteemed artworks across a variety of cultures and time periods housed at The Met.

Samsung Art Store users can display beloved works of art in their homes, including Edgar Degas’ “The Rehearsal of the Ballet Onstage” (circa 1874); Vincent van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” (1887); Paul Cézanne’s “Still Life with Apples and Pot of Primroses” (circa 1890); and Georges Seurat’s “Circus Sideshow” (“Parade du Cirque”) (1887-1888). Owners of The Frame can also display ancient artifacts such as an Egyptian wedjat eye amulet2 (circa 1070-664 B.C.), and medieval treasures including “The Unicorn Rests in a Garden” (1495-1505), the famed French and South Netherlandish textile from the Unicorn Tapestries. Celebrated Japanese artworks such as Katsushika Hokusai’s “Under the Mannen Bridge at Fukagawa” (circa 1830-1832) as well as Utagawa Kuniyoshi’s “Concise Illustrated Biography of Monk Nichiren: Calming the Stormy Sea at Tsunoda in Exile to Sado Island” (1835-1836) are also available. Furthermore, the collection features historically significant American artworks like Emanuel Leutze’s “Washington Crossing the Delaware” (1851).

You can find out more details about all of the new art that is available in the Samsung Art Store from the New York Metropolitan Museum over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung



