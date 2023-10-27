Samsung Temporary Cloud Backup rolled out globally

Samsung has announced that it is rolling out its Temporary Cloud Backup globally, the software is designed to be an easy and secure way to transfer your data without losing it, it can be used for a wide range of files, like photos, videos, documents, and much more.

One way that you could use the feature is if you were concerned about losing your files when your smartphone is being repaired, you can use the Samsung Temporary Cloud Backup to secure your files in case there is an issue with the repair.

“Temporary cloud backup provides a reliable and convenient way for users to back up and restore important information,” said Chiyoung Seo, VP & Head of Cloud Team, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “This upgraded switching experience based on Samsung Cloud2 aims to provide peace of mind to Samsung Galaxy users that precious data will not be lost, thanks to the connected power of Galaxy’s ecosystem.”

Users can choose to upload their data to Samsung Cloud storage via their Samsung Account,3 where it is kept safe and ready to be downloaded again. It is a free service, with no total storage limit, but individual file sizes are capped at 100GB. There is no need to use a PC or any external memory device, but Wi-Fi4 is required for data transfer.

You can find out more details about the Samsung Temporary Cloud Backup feature over at Samsung at the link below, this sounds like a really useful feature for Samsung smartphone users.

Source Samsung



