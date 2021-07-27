Samsung talks about new Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip smartphones ahead of August Unpacked

Samsung Unpacked talks place next month, the event will be used to unveil the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphones.

Samsung has now released an article talking about their new Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip smartphones ahead of their official unveiling. We are expecting to see a number of new features on the handsets.

The upcoming Galaxy Z Fold combines the very best that smartphones and tablets offer and delivers completely new ways of working, connecting and creating, while the upcoming Z Flip exhibits an even more refined style, armed with more durable, stronger materials. I firmly believe these devices will answer the call for the versatile mobile technology we need as we navigate the open road ahead.

We are out to set new heights and open up a whole new world of exciting experiences for even more people. I hope you’ll join us as we debut our next Galaxy Z family and share some foldable surprises — including the first-ever S Pen designed specifically for foldable phones. Instead of unveiling a new Galaxy Note this time around, we will further broaden beloved Note features to more Samsung Galaxy devices. In the meantime, mark your calendars and tune in to our Unpacked event on August 11 to see what unfolds.

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip smartphones will be made official at Samsung Unpacked next month which takes place on the 11th of August.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals