New Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold 3 will have an IPX8 rating

It looks like the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold 3 smartphone will be dust and wtareproof, the two devices will come with an IPX8 rating.

The news comes from Max Winebach who posted the details on Twitter, you can see the tweet below with more details.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is rumored to come with a 7.52 inch folding display and there will also be an external display which will be 6.23 inches. The device will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

Other specifications on the handset will include a a 16 megapixel camera on the front for making video calls and taking Selfies, there will also be a 10 megapixel camera on the smaller outer display. The device will also come with a Samsung S Pen and it will come with Android 11.

Flip3 and Fold3 are IPX8 https://t.co/Lenz8aOuCV — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) July 21, 2021

Samsung will be unveiling these two new Galaxy Z smartphones at their Samsung Unpacked event next month which takes place on the 11th of August. We are looking forward to finding out exactly what Samsung has planned for their August press event and there may be more devices at the event.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals