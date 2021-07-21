New Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 coming August 11th

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be made official on the 11th of August. Samsung has announced that their next press event will take place on that date.

Samsung has revealed that their Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will take place at 10am ET on the 11th of August, the event will be live streamed on their website.

We live in a time of accelerated change – from rapid shifts in work culture to the rise of cutting-edge communication technologies. Now more than ever, there is a need for flexible, versatile mobile devices that can keep up with the fast pace of our lives so we can maximize and enjoy every moment.



Join Samsung Electronics this August 11 for a Galaxy Unpacked event to unfold the next chapter in mobile innovations designed to help you make the most of every moment, no matter where you are. The event will be broadcast on Samsung Newsroom and Samsung.com at 10 a.m. ET, so make sure to tune in for a close-up look at the latest Galaxy devices.

Samsung will be announcing a range of new devices at the event, this will include the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and also the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

