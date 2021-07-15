Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 appears on benchmarks

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5 is expected to be unveiled along with the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 at the Samsung Unpacked press event next month.

Samsung has yet to announce their August Samsung Unpacked press event, although we are expecting it to take place on the 11th of August.

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 was recently spotted on the Geekbench benchmarks and this has revealed some details about the handset.

We previously heard that the handset would be powered by a Snapdragon 888 mobile processor from Qualcomm. The device is listed on Geekbench with 8GB of RAM. There may also be other RAM options available for the handset at launch.

The handset is listed with the model number SM-F711U and it is running the latest version of Google’s mobile OS on the benchmarks, Android 11.

We are expecting the handset to feature a 6.7 inch folding display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, plus a Full HD+ resolution of 2636 x 1080. There will also be a 1.9 inch external display.

For cameras the handset is rumored to feature dual 12 megapixel cameras on the back. On the front of the handset there will be a single 10 megapixel camera which is designed for taking Selfies and for video calls.

Source Mysmartprice

