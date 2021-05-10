Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G gets 3C certification

It looks like we are getting closer to the launch of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, the handset has recently received 3C certification.

The handset is listed with The model number SM-F7110, the previous version of the handset came with the model number SM-F700.

The device will apparently come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile processor and it is expected to be available with a choice of different RAM options.

The handset will come with 15W fast charging, there are no details as yet on the exact capacity of the battery.

Those are the only details we know so far about the new Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G smartphone, as soon as we get some more details on the handset, including some photos of the device, we will let you guys know.

Source Myfixguide

