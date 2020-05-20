Samsung T7 SSD now available from $110

After previously being unveiled back in January of this year Samsung has now made available its new credit card sized T7 SSD external hard drive with prices starting from or $110 for 500GB, $200 for 1TB or $370 for 2TB.

Samsung has equipped the SSD with USB 3.2 Gen 2 and the embedded PCIe NVMe technology delivers fast sequential read/write speeds of up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s, respectively, making the T7 almost twice as fast as the previous T5 model.

“The light, pocket-sized Portable SSD T7 delivers fast speeds with easy and reliable data storage for transfering large files. Whether you’re storing critical business documents, games, or movies, the Portable SSD T7 gives you speed and durability in a palm-sized package. Introducing the new standard in external storage, available in three capacities to suit your needs: 500GB, 1TB, or 2TB. Use T7 without the worry of overheating. It’s advanced thermal solution uses ePCM technology and Dynamic Thermal Guard to withstand and control heat, so the Portable SSD stays at an optimal temperature even at fast speeds.”

More information on purchasing options jump over to the official Samsung online store by following the link below.

Source : Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals