Samsung SmartThings partners with ABB

Samsung has announced that it is forming a new partnership with ABB for Samsung SmartThings, the two companies will work to expand Samsung SmartThings into more buildings and also more homes.

Samsung and ABB will use the technology to make homes more efficient and also smarter, you can see more details below.

“With SmartThings, Samsung has been able to create an eco-system of smart appliances making homes smarter and more efficient,” said Chanwoo Park, Head of IoT Business at Samsung Electronics. “We are excited to build on that by partnering with ABB to expand the SmartThings experience to new customers making it easier for consumers to reduce costs and create positive environmental impact.”

With 130 years of expertise and more than 550,000 products manufactured and sold, ABB is one of the leading technology companies in the world. Its ABB-free@home® automation solution controls a host of building equipment including access, detection, communication and climate systems for residential and commercial buildings.

Integrating ABB-free@home® with Samsung SmartThings creates a one-stop-shop for IoT solutions providing easy access to monitor and control building technologies, further solidifying Samsung as a key provider of smart home solutions for real estate developers, builders and management groups.

You can find out more information about this new partnership between Samsung and ABB over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals