Samsung SmartThings Gets Smarter: Samsung Unveils New Features for Seamless Living

Samsung has introduced a range of updates to its SmartThings platform, designed to elevate your smart home experience to new heights. These updates encompass shareable routines, advanced hub functionality, intuitive device control features, and support for the Matter 1.2 standard. Each feature has been carefully crafted to simplify and streamline your smart home management, making it more accessible and user-friendly than ever before.

Share Your Routines with Ease

One of the most exciting additions to the SmartThings platform is the ability to share automated sequences with others. This feature allows you to effortlessly share your favorite routines with family members, friends, or even house guests, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the same level of convenience and comfort. By simply activating routines via a QR code, you can guarantee a seamless sharing process that is both quick and easy.

Imagine having a morning routine that automatically turns on the lights, starts the coffee maker, and adjusts the thermostat to your preferred temperature. With the new shareable routines feature, you can share this routine with your loved ones, allowing them to experience the same level of comfort and convenience that you enjoy every day. This feature is particularly useful for households with multiple occupants, as it ensures that everyone can access and benefit from the same smart home features.

Enhanced Hub Functionality for Uninterrupted Smart Home Operation

Samsung has also introduced a new Hub Manager in the SmartThings app, which significantly improves the management of your central hub. This intuitive interface allows you to create Hub Groups and enable Hub Backup, ensuring that your smart home remains operational even in the event of a primary hub failure. By designating secondary hubs as backups, you can ensure a seamless transfer of device configurations and routines, minimizing any disruption to your smart home experience.

The enhanced hub functionality is particularly beneficial for larger homes or those with multiple smart devices. By creating Hub Groups, you can organize your devices based on their location or function, making it easier to manage and control your smart home. Additionally, the Hub Backup feature provides peace of mind, knowing that your smart home will continue to function even if the primary hub encounters any issues.

Seamless Integration with Matter 1.2 Standard

Samsung has taken a significant step forward in ensuring seamless integration between smart home devices by incorporating support for the Matter 1.2 standard. This update enhances developer integration and guarantees that your smart home devices work harmoniously together, regardless of their manufacturer. Full support for Matter 1.2 in the SmartThings mobile app is expected to roll out later this summer, further enhancing the compatibility and functionality of your smart home ecosystem.

The Matter 1.2 standard is a catalyst in the world of smart home technology, as it enables devices from different manufacturers to communicate and work together seamlessly. This means that you can mix and match devices from various brands without worrying about compatibility issues or complex setup processes. With Samsung’s support for Matter 1.2, you can enjoy a truly integrated smart home experience that is both efficient and user-friendly.

Seamless integration between devices from different manufacturers

Reduced compatibility issues and simplified setup processes

Enhanced functionality and efficiency of your smart home ecosystem

Intuitive Device Control at Your Fingertips

Samsung has also introduced a range of new device control features that make managing your smart home a breeze. For Galaxy users, the interface has been updated to include larger device cards, providing more control options at your fingertips. This means that you can easily access and control your smart devices without navigating through multiple menus or screens.

In addition to the updated interface, you can now customize your home control page and access the quick panel on your phones and tablets. This feature allows you to personalize your smart home experience based on your preferences and needs, making it easier to navigate and control your devices. Whether you want to prioritize certain devices or create custom shortcuts, the new device control features give you the flexibility and control you need to manage your smart home with ease.

Larger device cards for easy access and control

Customizable home control page for personalized smart home management

Quick panel access on phones and tablets for streamlined navigation

Samsung’s latest updates to the SmartThings platform represent a significant step forward in smart home management and user experience. With shareable routines, enhanced hub functionality, Matter 1.2 support, and intuitive device control features, Samsung has created a smart home ecosystem that is more accessible, efficient, and user-friendly than ever before. These updates not only enhance the functionality of your smart home but also ensure that you can manage your devices with ease, regardless of your technical expertise.

As smart home technology continues to evolve, Samsung remains at the forefront of innovation, constantly pushing the boundaries of what is possible. With the latest updates to the SmartThings platform, Samsung has once again demonstrated its commitment to providing users with the most advanced and intuitive smart home experience available. Whether you are a seasoned smart home enthusiast or just starting to explore the possibilities of home automation, Samsung’s SmartThings platform offers a comprehensive and user-friendly solution that is sure to exceed your expectations.

Source Samsung



