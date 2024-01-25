Samsung SmartThings Energy teams up with British Gas

Samsung has announced that it is integrating British Gas Services in the UK into its Samsung SmartThings Energy, and this is designed to help people manage their energy usage in their homes in the UK.

This initiative expands SmartThings Energy by incorporating British Gas’ PeakSave program, enabling users to enhance their home’s energy efficiency with minimal effort more details are below.

“As one of the U.K.’s most trusted brands, British Gas is the perfect fit for us as an innovative technology business,” said Chanwoo Park, Executive Vice President at Samsung Electronics. “Together we are now able to harness SmartThings Energy to provide customers with easier control into optimizing their daily routines and energy use.”

British Gas is the U.K.’s leading supplier of energy and home services, and it has been providing these services to Britain’s homes for over 200 years — having launched in 1812 as the world’s first utility company. In addition to supplying energy to 10 million UK homes and businesses, it is also focused on getting the U.K. to net zero by 2050 through helping customers to reduce their homes’ carbon footprints with a range of energy-efficient home improvements.

You can find out more details about the new partnership between Samsung SmartThings Energy and British Gas Services in the UK over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals