Samsung SmartThings Energy launched in the UK

Samsung launched its new Samsung SmartThings Energy back in July in the USA and now Samsung is also launching the service in the UK.

The Samsung SmartThings Energy is designed to help you monitor your energy usage and Samsung are working with Uswitch on the service in the UK.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd today announced the launch of SmartThings Energy in the UK, a world-first service that will allow UK households to manage their energy usage, with any UK provider, directly from their phones, and completely free of charge. This service is a supercharged version of SmartThings Energy Control, which Samsung launched two years ago in the UK.



Housed on Samsung’s SmartThings platform, and powered by smart energy technology company Chameleon Technology, customers can add their smart meter to see how much energy they’re using, understand how much it’s costing them and even set and track budgets all from their phone.

With smart meter uptake growing at a reduced rate in the UK, yet the need for action on energy consumption and decarbonisation more important than ever, the hope is that services like SmartThings Energy can help galvanise consumer interest in smart meters by empowering users to take action based on their energy usage data more easily. Chameleon’s technology enables smart meter data to be securely and privately populated in the SmartThings app.



Available to download on Android and iOS, SmartThings is the easiest way to connect and control a wide range of smart devices from Samsung and other leading brands, all from one app – making life simpler, safer and more convenient.

