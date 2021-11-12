Samsung SmartThings Energy is being expanded

The Samsung SmartThings Energy launched in the USA back in July, it also launched in the UK last month and now Samsung has announced that it is expanding the platform.

Samsung has now teamed up with more companies in the USA and this includes Copper Labs, Eyedro, and Wattbuy.

Samsung SmartThings, the premier technology enabling connected living and driving the future of IoT, is expanding its SmartThings Energy service with new features including whole home energy monitoring, individual device monitoring, and energy switching. The new features build on the existing services and have the power to reduce monthly energy bills.

SmartThings Energy, launched in the U.S. in July 2021, has revolutionized the home energy category, and is the latest innovation representing Samsung’s commitment to a more sustainable future. By combining the features on the SmartThings platform with Samsung energy-efficient products and intelligence, SmartThings Energy empowers users to make smarter decisions about their energy consumption, helping them make a difference and reduce their carbon footprint. SmartThings Energy continues to garner users in the US, demonstrating the strong consumer demand for solutions that can help save energy and reduce environmental impact.

Source Samsung

Source Samsung

