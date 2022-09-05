Samsung SmartThings and Philips Hue expand partnership

Samsung has announced that Samsung SmartThings has expanded its partnership with Philips Hue, and this will bring some new features to SmartThings.

Samsung will integrate HueSync into their SmartThings platform and this will bring a new immersive experience when you are listening to music.

Samsung SmartThings, the premier technology enabling connected living and driving the future of IoT, today announces an expanded partnership with Philips Hue to transform music listening into an immersive experience. Through a new integration with Hue Sync into the SmartThings platform, Galaxy users will be able to sync their Philips Hue lights to most music streaming services right from their smartphone or tablet.

“It’s clear consumers want smarter and more personalized technology, and this integration delivers on that desire by allowing SmartThings users to express their mood from the comfort of their own home,” said Mark Benson, Head of SmartThings US. “For the first time, SmartThings users can sync their music and lights to customize their ideal home workout center, house party, or relaxation haven.”

With nearly 20% of U.S. consumers owning a smart light, this feature allows users to easily connect their Philips Hue lights via Hue Sync on the SmartThings app – allowing users to seamlessly control, customize, and sync their lights to various music streaming services from their Galaxy mobile device to create an enhanced home entertainment experience.

You can find out more details about the new features coming to Samsung SmartThings with Philips Hue over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung

