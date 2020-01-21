Samsung shows off its latest connected home technology at KBIS 2020

Yesterday we saw the new Samsung AirDresser which is designed to clean your clothes and now Samsung is showing off its latest connected home products at KBIS 2020.

The company is showing off a wide range of connected home products at the 2020 Kitchen and Bath Industry Show, this includes the new AirDresser, the Jet stick vacuum cleaner, a 4-Door Bespoke refrigerator and more.

“We’re proud to lead the home appliance industry by offering innovative products for every type of customer, and for every type of home, whether it’s your first apartment or your dream home,” said John Herrington, Senior Vice President, General Manager of Home Appliances, Samsung Electronics America. “We’re excited to be back at KBIS to demonstrate how our personalized, connected products simplify everyday tasks so that you can spend more time doing what you love, with the people you love, in the space you love.”

Our living spaces are evolving. Home is no longer viewed as just a kitchen, a living room, and a bedroom. It’s where our friends and family members gather to share and relax with one another. At the same time, the boundaries between our physical and digital worlds are shrinking.

You can find out more details about the latest Samsung’s connected home products over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung

