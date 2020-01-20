Samsung AirDresser is a new home laundry device

Samsung is launching a new hone laundry device, the Samsung AirDresser which is designed to be a more cost effective and time saving of cleaning your clothes.

The Samsung AirDresser is launching in a range of countries including the UK and Russia, it will clean you garments and get rid of any bacteria and more.

Once a garment is hung inside the unit, the user can initiate the cycle and simply wait for the system to run its course: The Jet Air and Air Hangers release powerful air to loosen and remove engrained dust, with only minimal noise and vibration, quiet enough for anywhere inside the home, including the bedroom.

Then, the JetSteam sanitizes the garments to get rid of the bacteria, viruses, and allergens.* Infusing high temperature steam deep into the fabric, JetSteam is the perfect tool for routine sterilization of clothes and many other household items such as linen and soft toys.

You can find out more information about the new Samsung AirDresser over at Samsung at the link below, there are no details on pricing as yet.

Source Samsung

