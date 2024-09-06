Samsung Showcases AI Products at IFA 2024

Samsung Electronics, a global leader in technology and innovation, has once again showcased its commitment to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible at the IFA 2024 event. Under the vision “AI For All,” Samsung aims to democratize artificial intelligence, making it accessible and beneficial for everyone, regardless of their technical expertise. This ambitious initiative spans across various product categories, including mobile devices, home appliances, and home entertainment systems, all seamlessly integrated into the ever-expanding SmartThings ecosystem.

Samsung’s AI-enabled products are designed to transform daily life by offering personalized experiences, enhanced productivity, and improved energy efficiency. By leveraging advanced AI algorithms and innovative hardware, these products adapt to users’ preferences and habits, providing tailored recommendations and optimized performance. From smartphones that anticipate your needs to home appliances that intelligently manage energy consumption, Samsung’s AI innovations are set to transform the way we live and interact with technology.

AI Meets You: Personalized Entertainment and Productivity

At IFA 2024, Samsung introduced several groundbreaking products aimed at enhancing entertainment and productivity experiences. The Premiere 7 and 9 Projectors offer stunning 4K resolution and immersive audio, transforming living spaces into premium home cinemas. With AI-powered upscaling and adaptive picture quality, these projectors deliver unparalleled visual clarity and detail, even in less-than-ideal lighting conditions.

For those seeking the ultimate in portable productivity, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 and Galaxy Book4 Edge 15-inch laptops. Powered by Intel and Qualcomm processors, respectively, these devices offer seamless connectivity, all-day battery life, and personalized productivity features driven by advanced AI algorithms. The Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 features enhanced graphics and displays, while the Galaxy Book4 Edge 15-inch introduces Copilot+ PC features, allowing users to streamline their workflows and focus on what matters most.

AI Meets World: Sustainable Living and Energy Efficiency

In addition to enhancing entertainment and productivity, Samsung’s AI-enabled products also contribute to a more sustainable future. The company’s commitment to environmental responsibility is evident in its innovative home appliances, such as the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo and AI Hybrid refrigerators. These products are designed to optimize energy efficiency, reducing waste and minimizing their environmental impact.

The Bespoke AI Laundry Combo, for example, combines washing and drying functions in a single, all-in-one unit, using advanced heat pump drying technology to achieve A-grade energy efficiency. Similarly, the AI Hybrid refrigerators employ a combination of compressor and Peltier cooling technologies to intelligently manage temperature and humidity, resulting in significant energy savings.

By integrating these appliances into the SmartThings Ecosystem, users can monitor and control their energy consumption remotely, making informed decisions to reduce their carbon footprint. These efforts align with Samsung’s ambitious goal of achieving Net Zero carbon emissions by 2050, demonstrating the company’s dedication to creating a more sustainable future through innovative technology.

Summary

Samsung’s latest AI-enabled products, including the Galaxy Book5 Pro 360, Galaxy Book4 Edge 15-inch, and the Premiere 7 and 9 Projectors, will be available for purchase starting in Q4 2024. Pricing details will vary by region and product specifications, ensuring accessibility for a wide range of consumers. In addition to new hardware releases, Samsung will also roll out the One UI 6.1.1 operating system upgrade to existing Galaxy devices, bringing advanced AI features and enhancements to a broader audience.

Beyond the products showcased at IFA 2024, Samsung continues to innovate across various sectors. The company’s TV lineup, for example, features innovative Neo QLED 8K AI screens, delivering unrivaled picture quality and immersive viewing experiences. Samsung has also forged new partnerships for The Frame and Art Store, expanding the range of curated content available to users.

As the SmartThings Ecosystem continues to evolve, Samsung remains committed to offering enhanced connectivity and control for a smarter, more efficient home. By seamlessly integrating AI-enabled products and services, Samsung is paving the way for a future where technology not only simplifies our lives but also contributes to a more sustainable world.

Source Samsung



