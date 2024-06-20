New Sharp P-series 4K UHD projectors designed for maintenance-free operation

Sharp has announced the launch of its new P Series projectors, the XP-P601Q and XP-P721Q, marking a significant milestone in the company’s projector lineup. Leveraging over 35 years of projector experience from NEC, these new models are designed to deliver stunning 4K ultra high-definition (UHD) images suitable for a variety of commercial applications. From corporate conference rooms to museums and higher education classrooms, the Sharp P Series projectors promise to leave a lasting impression with their exceptional image quality and versatile features.

Key Takeaways Models: XP-P601Q and XP-P721Q

Resolution: 4K UHD

Brightness: 6,000 lumens (P601Q) and 7,200 lumens (P721Q)

Maintenance-free operation for 20,000 hours

Flexible installation with 1.6x motorized zoom lens and lens shift

HDBaseT inputs for simplified installations

Best-in-Class 5-year limited warranty

Stunning 4K UHD Image Quality

The Sharp P Series projectors are engineered to provide an unparalleled visual experience. The XP-P601Q model features a brightness of 6,000 lumens, while the XP-P721Q model offers an impressive 7,200 lumens. This high brightness ensures that the projectors deliver sharp and crisp images even in well-lit environments, making them ideal for corporate settings, higher education classrooms, and emerging markets such as museums and golf simulators.

Maintenance-Free Operation

One of the standout features of the Sharp P Series projectors is their maintenance-free design. Using DLP imaging technology, these projectors are filter-free and have no lamps, resulting in a low total cost of ownership. With a lifespan of at least 20,000 hours, users can enjoy years of worry-free operation without the need for regular maintenance.

Flexible Installation Options

The Sharp P Series projectors are designed with flexibility in mind. They come equipped with a 1.6x motorized zoom lens and motorized vertical and horizontal lens shift, allowing for a wide range of installation options. Whether dealing with ceiling obstructions or non-ideal mounting locations, the projectors can be adjusted to ensure a square image with minimal digital corrections. Additionally, the HDBaseT inputs simplify installations by allowing long-distance transmission of video, audio, and control signals through a single cable.

The Sharp P Series projectors are available for purchase through authorized Sharp dealers and distributors. Interested customers are encouraged to contact Sharp’s sales team for detailed pricing information and to explore potential bulk purchase discounts for commercial applications.

Additional Features and Customer Support

Sharp’s commitment to quality and customer satisfaction is evident in its Best-in-Class 5-year limited warranty and InstaCare advanced exchange program, which offers a 3-day repair and return service. The company also provides a highly skilled technical support team with over 50 years of combined projector experience, ensuring that customers receive the highest level of support throughout the product’s lifecycle.

For those interested in exploring other areas, Sharp offers a range of products and solutions that cater to various needs. From interactive displays to advanced audio-visual equipment, Sharp continues to innovate and deliver top-notch technology to its customers.

In summary, the new Sharp P Series 4K UHD projectors set a new standard in the industry with their exceptional image quality, maintenance-free operation, and flexible installation options. Whether for corporate use, educational settings, or emerging markets, these projectors are designed to meet the diverse needs of today’s users.



