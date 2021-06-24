Samsung shares more details about its HDR10+ Adaptive technology

The latest high end smart TVs from Samsung come with HDR10+ Adaptive technology and Samsung has now shared some more details about the technology.

The HDR10+ Adaptive feature is designed to adjust tour picture and provide you with the same picture quality and lighting etc when the light around your home changes, rooms lighting change of a regular bases due to sunlight and other factors. The photo below shows us how the technology works with changing light conditions.

The answer lies within Samsung Electronics’ 2021 Neo QLED TVs, which come with the latest HDR10+ Adaptive standard. Not only do the TVs provide premium viewing experiences, but they are also able to optimize the picture quality regardless of any reflection, luminance and interference brought about by the indoor lighting condition. Samsung Newsroom has pulled the curtains back to find out what HDR10+ Adaptive is and just how it works.

Samsung’s 2021 TV lineup also supports HDR10+ Adaptive, a technology that improves the HDR10+ viewing experience in users’ homes regardless of the lighting conditions. Samsung’s 2021 TVs come with the HDR10+ Adaptive standard which supports Filmmaker Mode1 and adapts to brighter rooms so that customers can enjoy true cinematic experiences when viewing HDR10+ movies and television programs in various environments at home.

You can find out more information about how Samsung’s HDR10+ Adaptive technology works over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung

