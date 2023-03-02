Samsung reveals more about its 2023 NEO QLED TVs with Circadian Rhythm Display Technology

Samsung unveiled its new 2023 NEO QLED TVs and also its latest Lifestyle TVs at CES, the TVs feature the company’s new Circadian Rhythm Display Technology.

Now Samsung has revealed more details about the technology, you can see more details on how it works below.

The term “circadian” is derived from the Latin words “circa” (meaning “about”) and “diem” (meaning “day”). Human circadian rhythm can be described as the biological pattern of engaging in dynamic activities during the day and sleeping during the night as well as the secretion and inhibition of related hormones such as melatonin, cortisol and growth hormones that occur naturally according to this cycle.

“We were ultimately working to find a way to achieve the best picture quality while also guaranteeing viewing safety,” noted Rha of why Samsung initially started focusing on circadian rhythm. “The result was the creation of Eye Comfort Mode, a feature which automatically optimizes picture quality based on changes in circadian rhythm.”

One of the characteristics of Eye Comfort Mode is that it uses artificial intelligence (AI) to enable the most comfortable picture quality by automatically detecting changes in the viewing environment. Eye Comfort Mode adjusts the amount of blue light based on the local sunrise and sunset time as well as the surrounding lighting environment. By adjusting the screen’s luminance level and color, Eye Comfort Mode creates an effect similar to the different lighting styles that occur during daytime and nighttime, with lower luminance and color temperature aiding the user to sleep well.

You can find out more information about the new 2023 NEO QLED and also the new 2023 Lifestyle TVS over at Samsung at the link below.

