Samsung receives 43 CES 2022 Innovation Awards honors

Samsung has announced that it has received 43 CES 2022 Innovation Awards honors for a range 0f its devices.

The devices include the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G, the Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition, Galaxy Buds 2, and many more devices.

Samsung’s presence across multiple categories exemplifies its deep heritage developing cross-category innovations that propel the industry and society forward. This year, CTA recognized Samsung Honorees in a range of categories, including Computer Peripherals & Accessories, Computer Hardware & Components, Digital Imaging/Photography, Embedded Technologies, Gaming, Headphones & Personal Audio, Health & Wellness, Home Appliances, Home AV Components & Accessories, Mobile Devices and Accessories, Smart Home, Software and Mobile Apps, Sustainability, Wearable Technologies and Video Displays.

The CES Innovation Awards are sponsored by the CTA, the owner and organizer of CES – the world’s largest and most influential technology event. CES 2022 returns to Las Vegas next year, after a digital-only version of the event in 2021. Jong-Hee (JH) Han, President and Head of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics, will deliver the pre-show keynote address on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 6:30 PM PST in the Venetian’s Palazzo Ballroom in Las Vegas, NV.

You can find out more information about all of the Samsung 43 CES 2022 Innovation Awards at the link below.

Source Samsung

