Samsung Portable SSD T9 unveiled

Samsung has unveiled its latest portable solid state drive, the Samsung Portable SSD T9 and the device comes with up to 4TB of storage and it can transfer a 4GB video in just 2 seconds.

The new Samsung Portable SSD T9 comes with read and write speeds of 2,000 MB/s or 2GB a second on USB 3.2 Gen 2×2, this is twice as fast as the previous T7 model SSD.

Samsung Electronics, a global leader in advanced memory technology, today announced the release of its latest lineup of the T-series, the Portable Solid State Drive (SSD) T9. With its stylish and portable design, the T9 is built to keep data safe while on-the-go, empowering users with fast transfer speeds and ample storage, and providing the reliability and convenience they need.

“With advances in high-resolution photos and the rising popularity of 4K videos, professional content creators now face the necessity of transferring large amounts of data on a frequent basis,” said Hangu Sohn, Vice President of Memory Brand Product Biz Team at Samsung Electronics. “The T9 offers a solution for professionals to alleviate the challenges that come with managing their data, and Samsung will continue to provide optimized memory solutions that enable professionals to fully concentrate on achieving their creative potential.”

You can find out more information about the new Samsung Portable SSD T9 over at Samsung at the link below, it will be available in a choice of 1TB, 2TB and 4TB sizes. The 1TB model costs $139.99, the 2TB model $239.99 and the 4TB model $439.99.

Source Samsung



