Samsung PixCell LED car headlights shown off on video

Samsung announced its new PixCell LED car headlights last month and now they have released a video which gives us some more details about this new technology.

The Samsung PixCell LED car headlights are designed to offer drivers maximum visibility and they also use Adaptive Driving Beam (ADB).

One of the most promising innovations along this line to emerge from the automotive lighting industry is the Adaptive Driving Beam (ADB), which automatically adjusts the light in a car’s headlamps to maximize visibility for drivers by adapting to changing weather and traffic environments.

Engineered using Samsung’s world-class expertise in semiconductor manufacturing, Samsung’s PixCell LED is a first-of-its-kind lighting solution for ADB. Consolidating over 100 independently-addressable light pieces with silicon walls onto a single LED chip, the PixCell LED enables extraordinarily well targeted, high-contrast lighting that provides drivers with greater road visibility. Through darkness, rain, or fog, the PixCell LED is a cutting-edge ADB solution set to give drivers around the world safer and smarter pathways home.

