Samsung One UI 6 Beta Program launched

Samsung officially launched its new One UI 6 Beta Program last week and now owners of Samsung’s devices can sign up to the program to test out the latest version of One UYI on their smartphone.

The new Samsung One UI 6 software is based on Google’s Android 14 OS and it will bring a wide range of new features to Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets, plus a range of design changes and more.

One UI 6 makes a compelling first impression with its beautiful simplicity. Many elements have been tweaked to create a more modern look and feel, such as the impactful new default font and the new emojis on Samsung Keyboard. The Quick Panel has been revamped with an updated layout that makes it effortless for users to access their most used features. It is easier than ever to adjust screen visibility on the go as the brightness control bar is available by default in the compact Quick Panel. Furthermore, there is also a new instant access option to the full Quick Panel, providing faster access to settings with a single downward swipe at the upper right corner of the screen.

One UI 6 is loaded with great new ways for users to customize the Galaxy experience based on their own habits and preferences, so it feels even more like an extension of themselves. For instance, it is now possible to set different lock screens according to specific Modes and Routines, such as a calming photo of a forest in Sleep Mode. There is also a new custom camera widget, which lets users preselect a camera mode and a storage location — like portrait mode and a folder just for headshots.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung One UI 6 Beta Program over at Samsung’s website at the link below. Owners of Samsung Galaxy devices can now sign up to the program and try this new software out.

Source Samsung



