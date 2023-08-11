If you are interested in learning more about what you can expect from the newly launched Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 smartphone. You might be pleased to know that Marques Brownlee has published a hands-on review detailing its features, design and functionality with the a few surprising discoveries.

In his review tech guru Marques Brownlee delves into the intricacies of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 folding phone, a device he initially underestimated. The phone, he discovered, is packed with three main new features that set it apart from its predecessors: an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, a redesigned hinge, and a larger outside display.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, Brownlee noted, makes the phone incredibly responsive and well-suited for heavy gaming. However, it doesn’t significantly enhance the battery life. The hinge, arguably the most crucial physical component of a folding phone, has been simplified in the Z Flip5. This results in fewer moving parts and a boost in durability. The hinge also enables the phone to fold completely flat, minimizing the risk of dust and dirt intrusion.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 review

The most significant change, according to Brownlee, is the larger outside screen, which has expanded from 1.9 inches to 3.4 inches. This increase allows for more screen space for essential tasks like checking the time, reading notifications, and framing up pictures. The larger outside screen also encourages users to use the phone without opening it, offering up to 11 pages of apps that can be flipped through.

While the phone isn’t fully dust resistant, it does boast an IPX8 rating, indicating it can withstand splashes but lacks official dust resistance. Despite this, Brownlee declared the Z Flip5 as the best folding phone for most people at present. It comes equipped with a high-end chip, solid cameras, decent battery life, a fast fingerprint reader, wireless charging, IPX8, and a base storage of 256 gigs for the thousand-dollar starting price.

Brownlee did, however, suggest a few areas where Samsung could improve the phone. These include increasing the resolution of the outside screen and adding an LTPO screen to conserve battery life. He also proposed the addition of DeX, a desktop experience for Samsung devices.

In conclusion, Brownlee hailed the Z Flip5 as the safest, easiest to recommend foldable phone on the market. It also comes with a five-year window of security updates, further enhancing its appeal. This review paints a promising picture of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5, a device that seems to be leading the charge in the world of foldable phones.

Source : Marques Brownlee





