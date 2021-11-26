Samsung One UI 4 shown off on video

Samsung recently released their new One UI 4 software update for a number of their devices, like the Galaxy S21 range.

Now we get to have a look at the new One Ui 4 software running on a Galaxy S21, lets find out more details about the update.

One UI 4 enables you to create a customized mobile experience to meet your unique needs and express your individuality. With a whole host of new Color Palettes to choose from, you can alter the look and feel of everything from your home screen to icons, menu, button and background. And with reimagined widgets that offer even deeper customization, it’s never been easier to put your own personal stamp on your smartphone experience. You can even more effortlessly express yourself with a wider variety of emoji features, GIFs and stickers available directly from your keyboard.

There’s no privacy without strong security. That’s why, with One UI 4, Samsung is bringing the latest privacy and security features, so you can choose exactly what you want to share or keep private. From alerting you to when an app is attempting to access your camera or microphone, to a new privacy dashboard that brings all your settings and controls into one convenient place, with One UI 4, monitoring and controlling your privacy settings is simple.

The new Samsung One UI 4 update is now available for the Galaxy S21 range of devices, you can find out more information about the update over at Samsung’s website.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals