Samsung Galaxy A03 smartphone unveiled

Samsung has added another smartphone to its range, the Samsung Galaxy A03, and the handset has slightly different specifications to the Galaxy A03 Core, this model has more RAM and storage options.

The Samsung Galaxy A03 comes with a 6.5-inch Infinity V display that features an HD+ resolution and is powered by an octa-core processor.

Built to make it easier to complete everyday tasks, the Galaxy A03 is bringing a broad range of upgrades to Samsung’s core mobile features. Combining a 48MP main camera, 6.5-inch Infinity-V display, powerful processor and long-lasting 5,000mAh battery, the Galaxy A03 offers everything you need to connect with friends and family and enjoy your favorite entertainment throughout the day.

The Galaxy A03 comes with a choice of 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, and 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The handset features a 5000 mAh battery and it comes with Dolby Atmos, it also has a range of cameras including two on the back and one on the front.

On the front of the Galaxy A03, there is a 5-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and making video calls. On the rear of the handset, there is a 48-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The handset will come in a choice of three different colors, blue, red and black, you can find out more information on the device over at Samsung at the link below. As yet there are no details on how much it will retail for.

