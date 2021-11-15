Samsung Galaxy A03 Core smartphone unveiled

Samsung has announced a new Android smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core and the handset comes with a 6.5-inch LCD display with an HD+ resolution.

The device is powered by an octa-core processor, Samsung has not specified exactly which one but it may be a Unisoc SC9863A mobile processor.

The new Samsung Galaxy A03 Core smartphone also comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of built-in storage, if you need some additional storage the handset also comes with a microSD card slot for expansion.

The device is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery and it appears to come with 10W charging, it also comes with 2 nano-SIM card slots and a range of cameras.

On the front of the new Galaxy A03 Core smartphone, there is a 5-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls. On the back of the handset, there is a single 8-megapixel camera for photos and videos.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Galaxy A03 smartphone over ay Samsung’s website at the link below. The handset will come in a choice of two colors, black and blue, as yet there are no details on how much the device will retail for or when it will go on sale.

Source Samsung, GSM Arena

