Samsung One UI 4.1.1 coming to older devices

The Samsung One UI 4.1.1 was released with the Galaxy Z Fold4, Z Flip4, and the Galaxy Watch5 Series and now the software is coming to older devices.

Samsung has revealed that it will start to roll out the Samsung One UI 4.1.1 to other devices from today, this will include the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3, it will also be released for more devices in the future.

Committed to creating mobile innovations that not only surpass expectations of what’s possible but bring those innovations to as many people as possible, Samsung expands the latest One UI 4.1.1 from Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4 and One UI Watch4.5 for the Galaxy Watch5 series to previous generations of Galaxy foldables and smartwatches.



The software updates will start with the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 beginning on September 5 and roll out gradually to global countries. One UI 4.1.1 will be also extended to Galaxy Z Fold2, Z Flip and Z Fold.1 One UI Watch4.5 will be supported on Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic.2 In addition, Galaxy Watch3 and Galaxy Watch Active2 users will be able to enjoy a software update3 that delivers selected features from the One UI Watch4.5.

You can find out more information about the new Samsung One UI 4.1.1 for older Galaxy devices over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

