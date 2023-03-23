Samsung offering cashback on latest Smart TVs

Samsung is offering cashback on its latest smart TVs in the UK and Ireland and the deal will be available from now until the 13th of June. This will include their new 2023 Samsung Neo QLED 4K TVs and also their 2023 OLED TVs.

Samsung Electronics UK Ltd. is delighted to announce its latest promotion in conjunction with the launch of its 2023 TV range, that offers customers up to £500 cashback when purchasing selected 2023 Samsung Neo QLED 4K TVs and up to £200 cashback on 2023 OLED TVs. The offer will run for UK and Ireland shoppers until the 13th June 2023 on Samsung.com and in selected retailers. In addition, a separate online promotion will allow customers to earn an additional £200 for recycling their old Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K & OLED TVs.

Here are some of the models:

Neo QLED 8K QN900C – available in sizes 85”, 75”, 65” QN800C – available in sizes 85”,75”, 65” QN700C – available in sizes 75”, 65”, 55”



Neo QLED 4K QN95C – available in sizes 85”, 75”, 65”, 55” QN93C – available in sizes 85”, 75”, 65”, 55”, 50”, 43” QN90C – available in sizes 85”, 75”, 65”, 55”, 50”, 43” QN88C – available in sizes 75”, 65”, 55” QN85C – available in sizes 85”, 75”, 65”, 55”

OLED S95C – available in sizes 77”, 65”, 55” S92C – available in sizes 77”, 65”, 55” S90C – available in sizes 77”, 65”, 5



You can find out more details about all of these offers on the new 2023 range of Samsung Smart TVs over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung





