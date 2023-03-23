Samsung Galaxy M54 Android smartphone launched

Samsung recently launched their new Galaxy A54 smartphone and now we have a new similar device, the Samsung Galaxy M54. The handset has been made official by Samsung in the Middle East.

The Samsung Galaxy M54 is powered by a Samsung Exynos 1380 mobile processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM and two storage options 128GB or 256GB, there is also a microSD card slot for extra storage.

The device comes with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and the display has a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset comes with a range of cameras, there is a three-camera setup on the rear and a single camera up front.

On the back of the handset, there is a 108-megapixel main camera for videos and photos, there is also an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front of the handset, there is a 32-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and for making video calls.

The new Galaxy M54 will come with a 6000 mAh battery and the handset comes with One UI 5.1 and Android 13, as yet there are no details on how much the handset will retail for. You can find out more details about the new Samsung Galaxy M54 smartphone over at Samsung at the link below, as yet there are no details on whether it will launch in more countries.

Source Samsung, GSM Arena





