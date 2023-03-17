Samsung Galaxy A54 5G lands in the USA 6th April

The new Samsung Galaxy A54 5G smartphone was made official earlier this week and now Samsung has revealed when the handset will be available in the USA.

Samsung will start to take pre-orders on the new Galaxy A54 smartphone from the 30th of March and then the handset will be available with the mobile carriers from the 6th of April.

Samsung Electronics America today announced that the latest addition to the Galaxy A series, Galaxy A54 5G, will be available for preorder in the U.S. on March 30, with retail availability starting April 6. Galaxy A54 5G is an exciting smartphone that advances Samsung Galaxy’s commitment to designing innovative mobile experiences. A54 5G empowers users to shoot steady and crisp videos, see clearly even in bright conditions, and do more of the things they love with a long lasting battery[1].

“Cutting-edge mobile experiences are increasingly essential to everyday life,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “With continuous enhancements to the Galaxy A series, we’re ensuring that more people around the world can access our transformative innovations.”

The new Samsung Galaxy A54 will start at $449 in the USA, you can find out more details about the handset over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

